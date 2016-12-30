30 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Executive Abducted From North Darfur Market

Kabkabiya — On Wednesday afternoon Noureldin Abdullah Rifa, the deputy chairman of Jebel Si Court and agent of Tamakori administration, was abducted by militants from Kabkabiya market.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that six gunmen driving a Land Cruiser mounted with a Dushka machine gun intercepted Rifa as he made his way home from the market to Shartai district, west of Kabkabiya. The men forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint, took him to an unknown destination.

There has not been a demand for ransom thus far, and the motives for the abduction are as yet unknown. In a separate incident on the same day, in an attempted rape, militants broke both the hands of Hawaya Haroun Eisa, a displaced woman from Kabkabiya camp..

Another woman told Radio Dabanga that two gunmen attacked a number of women of the camp while they were collecting firewood north of Kabkabiya. They seized Hawaya and tried to rape her but she resisted. He suffered two broken hands in the ensuing beating.

