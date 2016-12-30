Malawi: Woman Claims Giving Birth to Stones

A 23 year old woman in Kasungu is under probe after she allegedly claimed she gave birth to two stones.

Kamboni Health Centre health personnel said Lenia Phiri came to the health facility on December 20 with two stones wrapped in a piece of cloth claiming she gave birth to the stones on her way to the hospital.

One of the health personnel said Phiri attended antenatal clinic once just before she came with the stones and claimed she was six month pregnant.

However, the health personnel said after examination, she seemed to have had a 12 week pregnancy.

Kasungu District Health Officer Dr Irene Kamwaza ruled out the woman gave birth to stones.

"We have examined the stones, they do not have traces of blood, we have examined everything, it is all suspiciouis," said Kamwaza.

Some people however say she might have given birth to the stones due to witchcraft.

But others say she might have cooked up the whole drama to bluff her unsuspecting husband who was giving her pressure to have a child.

This is not the first time that a woman has claimed to have given birth to a stone.