South Africa: Several SAPS Members Deployed in Nyanga Cluster for Operations

press release

The Nyanga Cluster Policing Precinct under the leadership of Major General Moses Memela has this morning embarked on a number of operations targeting crime hotspots in all the six cluster stations' precincts.

Several SAPS members including newly trained constables were deployed this morning, focussing on liquor operations, drugs, searching of vehicles and people at vehicle control points, illegal firearms and visibility at shopping centers. A roadblock manned both by SAPS members and 13 traffic officials was also conducted in Govan Mbeki Road in Nyanga and various pamphlets with safety hints were distributed.

Addressing members during the briefing Major General Memela told members to go and make a difference in the community, do what they are best at by solely minimizing the movement of criminals to prevent them from conducting criminal activities.

"Go out there and do proper searches in order to confiscate illegal firearms, drugs, liquor, stolen property and dangerous weapons and come back with the results," he said.

Several litres of liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated from one of the popular illegal liquor outlets in Gugulethu. The eight hour operation ended at about 17:00 this afternoon.

In an unrelated incident: Two suspects were arrested today while they were driving a truck with stolen copper cables. A member of the Stock Theft Unit, assisted by POPS members, followed up on information and busted the duo while they were driving on N2 towards Cape Town. The two were arrested and their truck and the copper cables, valued approximately R500 000 were confiscated. The suspects, aged 35 and 36 years old, are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon for the possession of presumably stolen property.