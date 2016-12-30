South Africa: Illegal Liquor Confiscated in Mitchell's Plain

press release

On Thursday 2016-12-29 at about 10:30, Mitchell's Plain DFO (Designated Firearm and Liquor Control Officers) executed a search warrant at a house in Siberian Way, Rocklands. Members confiscated liquor totalling 63.39 litres at the address. A 61 year old woman was arrested. The confiscated liquor includes:

A total of 31 x 750 ml Black Label Beers, 19 x 750 ml Hansa Pilsner Beers, 15 x 750 ml Castle Lager Beers, 4 x 660 ml Redds Original Ciders, 7x 1 litre Cape Style Late Harvest wine, 3 x 1 litre Johannesburger White Natural Sweet wine, 2 x1 litre Cape Style Natural Sweet Rose wine, 3x brown SAB crates,1 black SAB crate as well as 2 red Coke crates were confiscated. The suspect faces a charge of dealing in liquor without a valid licence.

At about 10:50 this morning, while busy with their operations, members of the DFO (Designated Firearm and Liquor Control Officers)stopped and searched a a 30 year old woman at the corners of AZ Berman and Spine Roads in Eastridge, Mitchell's Plain, who was pushing a trolley with liquor inside. The police members confiscated the following property:

A total of 60x750 ml Black Label beers; 12x750 ml Castle lager beers; 12x 660 ml Redds Original ciders; 6x Brown SAB crates; and 1x blue SAB crate was seized. The total amount of liquor confiscated was 61.92 litres. A 30 year old man was arrested. The suspect faces a charge of dealing in liquor without a valid licence.

