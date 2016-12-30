30 December 2016

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: ASUU Petitions EFCC N2 Billion Fraud At Ilorin Varsity

By Donatus Nadi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging more than N2 billion frauds against the management of the University of Ilorin.

The petition was jointly signed by the Ibadan zone chairmen of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo, and the University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole.

Others are Dr Biodun Olaniran of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Dr Dauda Adeshina, Kwara State University, and Dr Kayode Afolayan of the University of Ilorin.

ASUU, in the petition, said the former vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Isiaq Oloyede, and the incumbent Abdulganiyu Ambali, were involved in a fraud totalling more than N2 billion.

ASUU described the University of Ilorin management as one of the most corrupt in any higher institution.

According to the petition, the institution has been operating under the pretext of keeping stable academic calendar to silence whistle blowers while perpetrating enormous fraud.

