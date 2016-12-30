Zimbabwean war veterans have reportedly described as "pure madness" Zanu-PF's recent decision to endorse President Robert Mugabe's candidature for the 2018 presidential elections.

According to News Day, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) vowed not to back Mugabe's candidature for the first time since independence in 1980.

"... we are very clear that the madness that came out of the Zanu-PF conference early this month cannot be supported by any right-thinking Zimbabwean," ZNLWVA's secretary general Victor Matemadanda was quoted as saying.

"No Zimbabwean with their head screwed properly to their body will repose their trust for five years in an old man who will be 100 years old when their term ends."

The former freedom fighters said they would meet to choose a successor to Mugabe, 92.

The ruling party's recent conference which was held in Masvingo endorsed the nonagenarian as its candidate for the 2018 election, a development which could extend his 36 years in office.

Mugabe was endorsed by all party structures.

The veteran leader has been in power since independence from British colonial rule in 1980 and has avoided naming a successor or laying out plans to retire.

He once joked that he would rule until he turned 100.

Source: News24