Nigeria: Assumpta Science Centre Will Make Nigerians Self-Sufficient - Minister

The Assumpta Science centre in Owerri, Imo State will contribute to the development of the country and ensure that Nigerians and other African countries become self-sufficient in defending the available resources God has given them, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said.

The Assumpta Science centre is one of the several numerous federal government projects in the South East that are on the verge of kicking off.

Speaking yesterday when he performed the foundation laying ceremony of the centre at Ofekata, Owerri in Imo State, Onu said the project is in line with federal government's commitment to the initiative of International Universities and Youth Cooperation with Africa in informal science learning activities for sustainable development.

He maintained that national development will be difficult to achieve without the application of Science and Technology, urging all and sundry to key in to ensure that the laudable project is sustained.

The minister stated that the difference between Africa and developed nations is actualization of Science, Technology and Innovation as such he thanked the people of Ofekata for their commitment and the donation of their land to ensure that the ASSUMTA Science becomes a reality.

He further assured that the federal government is committed to ensure the completion of the project in four months time, calling on the state and local governments to join hands together to ensure the success of the laudable project.

He pointed out that the neglect of science and technology affected Nigeria's economic growth and development but expressed optimism that with the coming on board of the Assumpta science centre and other scientific innovations Nigeria is at the centre of development with the available resources Nigeria has, we would have been the at the centre stage for development

Onu lamented that Africa has come to a stage where it can use its natural resources to develop our nations, adding that there is need for all the African countries to change direction, focus and embrace science, technology and innovation as it has a vital role in assisting humanity in all aspects of life, to ensure national security and higher agricultural productivity, better housing, broad communication, better health care delivery system, improve quality of life and sustainability that could help turn Nigeria into truly a great nation.

He maintained that the nation's weak scientific and technological culture constitute to serious obstacle towards achieving the economic diversification the country is yearning for decades, assuring that the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari is willing and determined to utilize science, technology and innovation as a tool to achieve diversification of the national economy.

The minister however stated that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pontifical Council for Culture of the Vatican City on the ASSUMTA Science centre in Owerri the Imo state capital.

In his remark, governor of Imo State, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha, who was represented at the event by the chairman, Mbaitoli local government area, Honourable Chris Nwike thanked the gesture done to his people by the federal government and promised to collaborate and ensure speedy completion of the project.

He also called on the people of the community to see it as an opportunity not only for them but for the future generation yet unborn.

In his response, the President General of Ofekata Autonomous Community, Chief Alexandra Iwuore thanked the federal Government for its commitment to ensuring that the project is realized and pledged the cooperation of his community to achieve the laudable objectives of the project.

Among dignitaries that graced the occasion include the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, His Grace, Archbishop Anthony Obinna.