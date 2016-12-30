South Africa: How About a Qualifications TRC, Professor Bozzoli?

analysis

Whereas one has little if any sympathy for the former chair of the SABC board, and while I shun poor scholarship and intellectual mediocrity, I am however less moved by Belinda Bozzoli's Politicsweb missive against Prof Mbulaheni Maguvhe. And to close the year properly, let's put some facts on record - not that Bozzoli will be moved herself, for history suggests otherwise.

South Africa has hundreds of black and white "academic" charlatans with spectacularly poor records. Maguvhe, as Bozzoli contends, has an average academic record, just like many in the academe.

Whatever the facts, if indeed it is valid that Maguvhe is not professor material, only unconscientious observers would be surprised by such "revelations", since he would just be a black face in the deep sea of academic fraud dating back decades.

Yes, "professor" Maguvhe made a fool of himself in broad daylight while appearing before a parliamentary committee probing shenanigans at the public broadcaster. By his own account, there was no board for months at the SABC, yet he insisted on remain a "chair" of a non-existent board. His futile and costly legal challenges will haunt him for years to come.

As for his credentials, he probably got promoted...