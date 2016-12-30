Malawi: Concerns Citizens Back Chakwera Over 'Mutharika Has Failed' Remarks

A group of men and women from the central region calling themselves concerned citizens have warned chiefs who recently attacked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera to stay away from politics.

The chiefs who were led by Paramount Chief Lundu held a news conference reportedly funded and organised by government at Bridge View Hotel in Lilongwe, which was covered by state-controlled media including MBC TV to attack Chakwera following the leader of opposition's earlier statement in which he described President Peter Mutharika as a failure.

On Wednesday, the group told news organisations in Lilongwe that they are not amused with the chief's conduct, saying what they meddling in politics was against the Chewa culture because even the Chewa King Kalonga Gawa Undi does not allow his chiefs to take part in partisan politics.

"Chakwera was speaking for us the ordinary people over the problems rocking this country, such as water electricity, high maize price and other social economic problems," said one of the concerned citizens Jabesi Malungama.

"W e will find ways to report these 13 traditional authorities (T/As) to His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi and am sure he will discipline them," he added.

Malungama said his business is currently dead as a butcher man because he cannot keep the meat in fridges due to epileptic power blackouts..

Another concerned citizens Roderick Banda said people in the villages have high expectations from chiefs.

"But these chiefs have overstepped their mandate as custodians of culture and if that is the case let them leave their posts and join front line politics," said Banda.

The concerned citizens have since asked government to address the concerns which Chakwera raised other than sending the chiefs as attack dogs on behalf of the President.

But in an interview, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa said he cannot comment because he is not aware of the chiefs meeting.

"Can you ask the chiefs themselves because am not aware of that meeting," said Nankhumwa.

Some of the chiefs who were present during the press conference include; Paramount Chief Lundu, Senior Chief Nthondo, Senior Chief Tsabango, Senior Chief Dzoole, Senior Chief Lukwa, T/A Mwase, Senior Chief Kalonga, Senior Chief Dambe, Senior Chief Kaomba, Senior Chief Kasakula, T/A Chauma, Senior Chief Khombedza, T/A Chapananga, and T/A Mwase.

In his address to the nation, Chakwera said the President is living in a fantasy in what he described as a 'Mutharika Republic', whose capital is the State House, where he is enjoying himself while Malawians are enduring a great deal of suffering under his administration.

In response to Chakwera's statement, government came out with guns blazing accusing him of provoking and insulting the President.

Government has since been mobilising several interest groups, including church leaders to be on state-controlled MBC TV castigating Chakwera.

But Chakwera defended his statement, saying he spoke for Malawians, who are suffering, and are the best judges of Mutharika's achievements.

