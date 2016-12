Motorists were left stunned on Friday morning when a naked man ran across the N1 south highway, near the Rivonia off-ramp, in what was believed to be a suicide attempt, Johannesburg Metro Police Department said.

"It was believed that he wanted to commit suicide by running in between cars. He appeared to be psychologically unstable," spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

The incident happened around 08:00 on Friday morning.

The man was taken to Edenvale Hospital.

Source: News24