30 December 2016

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Police Safer Festive Operations Bearing Fruit

Pretoria — The South African Police Service's Safer Festive Season operations are bearing fruit in Cape Town.

In total, 205 persons were arrested for various crimes including murder, attempted murder, house robbery, business robbery, assault and vehicle hijacking in the province, on Wednesday alone.

Amongst these successes were the arrests of 24 wanted persons. Another four wanted persons were taken off the police's wanted list as three were found to have subsequently died and one was traced to Pollsmoor Prison, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer said on Thursday.

"The Family violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested 26 suspects for rape during these operations proving once again that crimes against women and children remains a priority for the South African Police Service."

To ensure smooth operation of the campaign, police top brass visited the area on Thursday. Led by SAPS Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane and two Deputy National Commissioners, Lieutenant Generals Mgwenya and Masemola, the police leadership visited roadblocks in Greenpoint, the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront and the Camps Bay beach.

General Phahlane interacted with law enforcement officers on duty, the communities and visitors. He thanked the men and women in blue for their sacrifices and hard work over this holiday period as well as the communities for cooperating with the police.

General Phahlane also expressed his continuing concern regarding the murders of police officers in the Western Cape, both on and off duty.

"We are greatly relieved to hear that all four suspects linked to the murder of off-duty Warrant Officer Dumas, who went missing on Christmas Eve, have been arrested. We must do more to strictly implement the Police Safety Strategy to combat the killing of our men and women in blue," he said.

The national delegation will visit the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal over the next two days.

