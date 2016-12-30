Rwanda: Kirehe Coach Kishi Rallies His Team Ahead of Rayon Clash

Kirehe FC coach Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya has vowed to frustrate unbeaten Rayon Sports when both sides meet in the final league match of the year on Friday at Kirehe ground.

A total of eight games are scheduled to be played at various venues across the country and the newcomers Kirehe will host the league table leaders, who have won seven and drawn two of ten matches played so far.

This is going to be the first meeting between the two teams, and Djuma Masudi's Rayon Sports will be vying for nothing less than a win to end 2016 on top of the table.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Mukura two weeks ago, Rayon made a strong come back a week later thrashing Musanze 4-1, thanks to Burundian Shassir Nahimana, who scored his first hat-trick for the Blues and Moustapha Nsengiyumva.

The win for the title hopefuls took them back to the top of the table with 26 points, two points better than arch-rivals APR FC, who drew 2-2 against third-placed Police FC. Police are five points behind the leaders.

Kirehe FC, who made a bright start but have faded in recent weeks having registered three wins, two draws and five losses leaving them on the 10th position with 11 points, will be seeking to give their fans a happy end to 2016 with a win, according to Sogonya.

He says, "This is our biggest game of the season so far because it's the first time we will be facing Rayon Sports and most importantly at our home ground. They are the most popular club in the country and table leaders."

"We are a new team in the league but I know Rayon quite well and have an idea or two about how to beat them, which what we shall be aiming for on Friday. We want to make our fans happy after the recent disappointing results," added the former SC Kiyovu coach.

In other games today, Mukura Victory Sports, fresh from drawing 1-1 with AS Kigali on Tuesday, will host Amagaju FC at Huye stadium.

Struggling Gicumbi FC, who have threatened to pull out from the league if FERWAFA does not approve their home ground to host matches, travel to Nyagatare to face Sunrise FC.

Bottom side and still winless Pepiniere FC will be up against Marines at Umuganda stadium in Rubavu with both sides desperate for points to ease tension in the fight to avoid relegation. Marines are one place and four points above Gicumbi, who together with Pepiniere occupy the last two spots that face relegation.

AS Kigali which jumped into the top four on Tuesday will host Etincelles at Kigali Regional Stadium while Musanze will host Bugesera FC at Nyakinama stadium.

Second-placed defending champions APR FC will be hoping to be the first team to take maximum points off Espoir FC home or away when the two teams face off at Kamarampaka ground in Rusizi and Police FC will be up against SC Kiyovu at Kicukiro stadium.

Friday

Mukura vs Amagaju 3:30pm

Sunrise FC vs Gicumbi FC

Marines vs Pepiniere

AS Kigali vs Etincelles

Espoir vs APR FC

Musanze vs Bugesera

Police FC vs SC Kiyovu

Kirehe FC vs Rayon Sports