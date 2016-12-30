South Africa: Umalusi Approves Release of 2016 Matric Results

Pretoria — Umalusi has approved the release of the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

The quality assurance body on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the credibility of the 2016 NSC examinations as a whole.

"We are satisfied that the examinations were fair, valid and credible," it said.

Umalusi tudied all the evidence at hand on the management and conduct of the National Senior Certificate examinations administered by various education administrations.

It commended the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) for running a successful and credible examination process.

Umalusi has approved the release of the results of the National Senior Certificate Examinations administered by the IEB.

It also commended the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) for running a successful and credible examination process.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has also been commended for running successful and credible examinations as a whole, and the release of the results of November 2016 NATED: REPORT 190/191 Engineering Studies N2-N3 examinations administered by the department has been approved.

However, Umalusi said the DHET is required to block the results of the two leaked question papers as well as the results of the candidates/subjects/centres implicated in irregularities.

"Results of Khomanani Business College and City View College are to be blocked."

The quality assurance body has also approved the release of the results of November 2016 NC (V) L2- 4 examinations administered by the DHET.