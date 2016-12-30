Zanzibar — The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) says 6,743 names would soon be deleted from the voter register in the ongoing exercise to clean-up and updating of the Permanent Voters Register (PVR).

"The unqualified persons mainly the deceased were identified following a one-week verification exercise through display, during which people were asked to identify and appeal against the unwanted names," ZEC Directorm Mr Salum Kassim said at a press conference held in his office at Maisara, yesterday.

He told reporters that during the period between December 5 and December 11, people in their respective areas were asked to verify their data alongside raising concerns over unqualified persons and legal process to delete them follows.

"The verification exercise was successful as ZEC staff, including commissioners from rival political parties have been working as a team," Mr Ali stated, dismissing as baseless reports that the electoral commission staff were divided.

Three commissioners out of seven are from the opposition parties - UPDP - one and CUF - two, but the latter, following the nullification of general elections in October 2015 due to irregularities, came out in the open to reject the invalidation and the repeat of the elections in March 2016 which CUF boycotted.

"So far, we have been going all well, working as a team including in our regular meetings, contrary to what is being spoken on streets," the ZEC director informed reporters.

However, with the views that the law regarding the appointment of ZEC commissioners needs review. He said it is in accordance with the the Zanzibar constitution that ZEC commissioners include from the opposition parties.

"But I think review of the process is necessary to minimise personal interest and make the body stronger."

Meanwhile, the director said civic by-election for Ndagoni Ward in Pemba is scheduled for January 18, 2017. The election follows the death of the ward's councillor, the late Juma Ali Kombo, who passed away on April 3.