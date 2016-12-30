Public Service Commission (PSC) has disclosed that in 2015/16, a total of 66 appeals from some civil servants were filed against them where 36 were rejected.

The revelation was made to reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday by the PSC Assistant Secretary, Renatus Mgusii, while shedding more light on appeal procedures in the public service. He said that in the 36 rejected appeals, the commission was "satisfied and agreed" to the punishment given to the appellants.

However, he urged the civil servants to become conscious of their rights as it will guide them once they experience problems in the future and ensure that they submit an appeal to the commission to be assisted.

Mr Mgusii clarified that a civil servant who is not satisfied with the decision of disciplinary authorities should appeal within 45 days, adding that it is in accordance with rule 61 of Public Service Act of 2003. He said 10 appeals were accepted conditionally after establishing that the appellants had charges to answer since their decisions did not comply with the rules and regulations in the PSC.

Mr Mgusii further said 10 other appeals were also accepted unconditionally after the commission proved that the accusations against the appellants were not verified and, therefore, punishments imposed on them were not precise, adding that some eight appeals were dismissed because they time barred.

"In the appeals we received, there were deficiencies that were noted including some appellants failing to identify reasons to file an appeal and could not explain why they felt that they were unfairly treated. In the punishments they received, some of them submitted complaints late when they were out of time, contrary to what the law requires," he explained.

Explaining further, he said that PSC is tasked to receive and listen to appeals from civil servants who have problems with their employers in accordance with Section 25 of the Public Service Act of 2002.

He also mentioned the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) as another body of appeal for civil servants who are dissatisfied with the decisions of their disciplinary authorities at workplaces.

According to Mgusii, disciplinary authorities or an employer has a right to appeal when they see that the commission has also not done justice to them, saying that they can also file an appeal to the President if they are not satisfied with PSC's decision.

"An employer can appeal against a decision of the commission in accordance with the rules of the public service number 8," he added.