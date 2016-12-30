Tanzania: Simba Hit 270min Clean Sheet

Mohamed brahim brightened the yearender for Simba after his spectacular winner over diehards Ruvu Shooting sky-rocketed the team further in the race for the Mainland Premier League title.

It was a tough match for the leaders at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday as Ruvu Shooting fought bravery in all 90 minutes of the thrilling encounter. Ibrahim's lone strike at the stroke of half time, gave Simba maximum points to end the year at the top as the league goes on recess for two weeks, to pave the way for the Mapinduzi Cup.

Smarting from a similar win over JKT Ruvu at the same venue on Saturday, Simba entered the fray knowing that nothing but a victory would help then run away from the closest challengers.

The victory was a good New Year gift to success hungry fans of Simba, who long to see their team regain the league title and ticket to compete in the regional and continental level events.

At the end of their victorious mission, Simba have ended the 2016 with 44 points, four points above their closest pursuers, Young Africans, who on Friday sealed a hefty 4-0 win over Ndanda FC.

Tactical Simba forward line looked well-drilled over their opponents and could have scored the early opener in the second minute, when Mohamed Hussein pushed forward and his inch perfect cross was connected by Pastory Athanas but his header sailed over bar.

Two minutes later, Shiza Kichuya outpaced defenders and released a cross that was well connected by Athanas, but goalkeeper Bidii Hussein was well positioned to clear the danger.

Simba continued to pour forward relentlessly in search for an early opener and in the sixth minute, Ibrahim cleverly beat a thick of defenders but his shot was timely blocked by the outstanding keeper.

Then, central defender, Method Mwanjale made rare strides upfront, cutting up into the box after fine one-touches with Muzamiru Yassin, the Zimbabwean teed up, Athanas but to a surprise of many, the promising striker, who joined Simba from Stand United shot wide.

Ruvu Shooting with experienced midfielders, Jabir Aziz and Shabaan Kissing, somewhat stepped up their game and they also gave Simba fans some moments of cold stomach.

Striker, Fuluzulu Maganga was a constant threat but Simba defence well marshalled by Mwanjale and excellent Abdi Banda stood up to the challenge. After several near misses, Ibrahim raced onto a flicked header pass by Athanas to drill home the opener seconds before the interval - it was one of the most clinical of finishes. Congolese import Javier Bokungu sent a well measured cross from right flank, the ball was flicked by Athanas before the scorer rushed in timely to score from impossible angle.

It was Ibrahim's fifth goal of the campaign After the restart both coaches Malale Hamsini of Ruvu Shooting and Simba's Joseph Omog made several changes. Simba called off goal scorer, Ibrahim for Juma Luizio who joined the club on loan from Zambia top division side, Zesco United, while Mwinyi Kazimoto came in for Kichuya.

And midfielder, Said Ndemla was introduced late in the game for Bokungu, while Ruvu Shooting called off Ismail Mohammed for Chande Magoja. Kichuya, who scored his team's vital goals in the first round of the league, was benched off in the 72nd minute.

Five matches without a goal, he was overtaken by his rival Amis Tambwe of Yanga, who netted his 10th goal on Wednesday during his team's 4-0 win over Ndanda FC. Prior to this week's kick offs, Kichuya and Tambwe had netted nine goals.

After the changes Ruvu Shooting slightly upped the tempo as Simba reduced pressure, however, the Msimbazi Reds looked a side more likely to score. In the 77th minute, substitute Kazimoto went close from scoring a spectacular goal 30 yards out but goalkeeper backtracked to tip his shot over the bar. Luizio and Muzamiru also went close but failed to score.

Following their latest win, Simba newly signed goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei stamped three matches (270 minutes) clean sheets since joining the club from Ghanaian side Medeama.