Tanzania: Malawi Police Probes Tanzania 'Nuclear Spy' Reports

Malawi Police in Karonga say they are probing reports that eight Tanzanians found loitering around Kayelekera Uranium mine were spying on suspected Malawi's nuclear manufacturing.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Murewa said the eight suspects are in full remand at Mzuzu prison.

"We are investigating them on several issues including the nuclear issue," he said.

The police publicist however said the eight Tanzanians have been charged with criminal trespassing.

They are yet to be brought before a court of law to answer the charges.

Tanzania Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African and International Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, told The Citizen newspaper of that he was unaware of the reports and promised to make a follow-up.

"I'm hearing this the first time from you. These are serious allegations. I will make a follow-up this evening. I will get in touch with our embassy there and our intelligence people to see if they know anything about this... these are very serious allegations," the Tanzania newspaper quoyed Mahiga.

Meanwhile, 112 Malawians including children and women have arrived in Malawi after they were deported from Zimbabwe.

Immigration officials in Mwanza said the Malawians have spent six months to one year in Zimbabwe jails until a Zimbabwean transporter offered for free to transport the Malawians back to their country after reading their plight in newspapers.

There are still illegal Malawian migrants in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique who are running away from economic problems in their own country.