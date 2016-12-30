29 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Tanzania: Malawi Police Probes Tanzania 'Nuclear Spy' Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Karonga say they are probing reports that eight Tanzanians found loitering around Kayelekera Uranium mine were spying on suspected Malawi's nuclear manufacturing.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Murewa said the eight suspects are in full remand at Mzuzu prison.

"We are investigating them on several issues including the nuclear issue," he said.

The police publicist however said the eight Tanzanians have been charged with criminal trespassing.

They are yet to be brought before a court of law to answer the charges.

Tanzania Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African and International Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, told The Citizen newspaper of that he was unaware of the reports and promised to make a follow-up.

"I'm hearing this the first time from you. These are serious allegations. I will make a follow-up this evening. I will get in touch with our embassy there and our intelligence people to see if they know anything about this... these are very serious allegations," the Tanzania newspaper quoyed Mahiga.

Meanwhile, 112 Malawians including children and women have arrived in Malawi after they were deported from Zimbabwe.

Immigration officials in Mwanza said the Malawians have spent six months to one year in Zimbabwe jails until a Zimbabwean transporter offered for free to transport the Malawians back to their country after reading their plight in newspapers.

There are still illegal Malawian migrants in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique who are running away from economic problems in their own country.

Tanzania

Employers Appeal for Reinstatement in Loans Board

The Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) yesterday appealed to have their seat reinstated in the Higher Education… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.