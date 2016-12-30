Angola: Police Hand Out Breathalyzers to Drivers

Luanda — As part of its preventive work, the National Police is since Thursday in Luanda distributing breathalyzer to motorists, to identify drivers of vehicles that are under the influence of alcoholic beverages, said chief commissioner, Salvador Rodrigues, during a parade of the National Police.

According to the second commander of the corporation, the distribution of breathalyzer to motorists is a pioneering initiative, for those whose idea is to do preventive work before moving to repression.

These days, in some street of the capital of the country, traffic regulators will deliver small disposable devices (breathalyzers) to help motorists prevent less good situations before starting a ride.

The breathalyzer is a device that measures the concentration of ethyl alcohol in a person's bloodstream by analyzing deep lung air. Its main mission is to identify drivers of vehicles that are under the effects of alcohol alcoholic beverages.

If the blood alcohol rate exceeds 0,8, it is a very serious offense that gives a driving inhibition and 1.2% is a crime.

"We will do everything for 2017 to start well. Let's be tough on those found to be drunk and driving, "said the high-ranking police officer, who was speaking at a general launching ceremony for the year-end assurance.

He said that it was a police mission to take a significant part in reducing the number of road accident victims.

The high ranked officer said that strategic posts have been created for the monitoring and regularization of traffic in the city of Luanda to guarantee a decent year for the population.