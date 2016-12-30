30 December 2016

Tanzania: Maelezo - Mr Uledi Finally Paid His Dues

The government has successfully settled down a claim over unsatisfactory pension payment involving a retired public servant -Mr Edward Chedego Uledi, resident of Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region.

Director of Government Information Service, MAELEZO, Dr Hassan Abbasi, said in a statement yesterday that Mr Uledi who once served as a Veterinary Officer in Mpwapwa District had complained over trifling payments when he retired from public service.

He took the issue with relevant authorities delay to update his details based on the position he had held immediately before retiring. In a letter that was published on 'Mwananchi' news paper of December 16, this year, Mr Uledi appealed for President John Magufuli's interventions to help acquire his right.

"Mr Uledi who retired in 2008 had complained over delay by officials in the district to update his details when he was serving as a public servant during that period," he said. Dr Abbasi said the case of Mr Uledi was genuine and a follow up was made and settled.

Dr Abbasi thanked the government's efforts to settle the case and appealed to the public servants to ensure integrity, hard work and creativity in their workplaces as they tackle various challenges facing citizens in the country.

