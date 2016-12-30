Photo: Lion passant/Wikpedia

Tanzanians had a probelm with Malawian officials recently.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation has called on academic and religious institutions as well as individuals wishing to travel to foreign countries to seek permits and abide by the laws of those states when on training or any other tour of duty.

A statement issued by the ministry yesterday as well refuted reports that eight Tanzanians who were recently arrested in neighbouring Malawi, were not spies but rather workers of CARITAS Tanzania based in Songea, Ruvuma Region, an aid agency of the Catholic Church.

The ministry, on the other hand, advised Tanzanians to contact Tanzania's missions in foreign countries to keep abreast with procedures in those countries to avoid inconveniences.

Media reports from Malawi last week alleged that authorities in that country had arrested eight Tanzanian 'spies' near the Kayerekera Uranium Mine. In the press statement yesterday, which refuted the claims of Tanzania sending spies to Malawi, the government said it was working through its High Commission in Lilongwe to address the matter as the eight Tanzanians are still remanded in Mzuzu Prison in that country.

According to media reports from Malawi, the eight Tanzanians were arrested on suspicion that they were sent by the government of Tanzania to find out whether Malawi was making nuclear weapons from the uranium mine.

"After the reports emerged, the ministry, through our High Commission in Malawi, made a follow- up and established the truth that the arrested Tanzanians worked for CARITAS Tanzania in Songea.

"The Tanzanians were arrested by security agencies at Karonga District in Malawi, which borders Kyela District in Tanzania. They are now being charged with criminal trespass. It explained further that after communicating with CARITAS, the government was informed that the eight Tanzanians had travelled to Malawi to find out effects of uranium mining at the Kayerekera site.

"The government is still in touch with the Catholic Church in Songea on more information for the arrested Tanzanians to enable their release from prison," the statement said.

He added that the ministry, through the Tanzania High Commission in Lilongwe, has established that CARITAS allowed the eight to travel to Malawi without required permits from responsible authorities and without informing the High Commission. The timing of the training tour was also wrong since civil servants in Malawi go on annual leave starting December 22 and January 3, every year.