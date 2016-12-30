Tanzania: Azam FC Pick Cheche As Caretaker Coach

Azam FC management has appointed the club's youth team trainer, Idd Cheche to take charge of the team as interim coach.

The announcement was made yesterday by Azam Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saad Kawemba, just a day after the team sacked Head Coach Zeben Hernandez and his entire bench, less than five months after the Spaniard took charge of the team from Englishman, Stewart Hall.

Kawemba said yesterday that Cheche will be assisted by goalkeepers' trainer Idd Abubakar and the duo commenced their duties immediately yesterday.

They were expected to be incharge of the team when they faced Tanzania Prisons in the Mainland Premier League match at their Chamazi Complex.

He said Cheche and his colleague will be caretakers of the team until the club appoints a new head coach. Kawemba said the process for hunting the new coach was underway. The CEO said decision to part ways with the Spaniard coach and his entire assistant technical staff, followed an unprecedented performance in the top flight league.

Kawemba said the two sides have met mutual agreement to terminate the contract. He described the move as the right decision at the time when the teams was experiencing a down spiral. Initially, sources within the club said that former assistant coach, Kalimangonga Ongala will temporarily take charge.

Ongala is currently coaching another top flight side, Majimaji of Songea. Former Young Africans Head Coach, Hans van der Pluijm, now the Technical Director, was also said to be in Azam's radar.

Hernandez saw his side pick up just seven wins from 17 league games they have played so far this season and they stand 14 points behind leaders Simba and ten off second-placed Young Africans. They have drawn six games in the league while conceding four defeats, letting in 16 goals whilst netting 23. Azam face Tanzania Prisons at the Chamazi Complex this evening.

After a quite impressive fouryear run in the league, Azam have apparently gone backward after enduring their worst start to a season in recent years. During the past four seasons, Azam, who won promotion into the top flight league in 2008, have finished in top two positions, while winning the league title once.

But a year after scaling a new height - winning regional club championship, CECAFA Cup- Azam's much-hyped rise seems to take a downward spiral this season, despite yet another massive investment into the team. Last Sunday's 1-1 draw against Majimaji was preceded by a goalless draw with African Lyon as Hernandez's charges continued their stuttering form this season.

There is no shame in sharing the points with fellow bigwigs Simba and Yanga, who will be battling it out for the title. But dropping points continuously to other teams with lesser budgets is a worrying sign for the team that succeeded to break the longstanding Simba-Yanga hegemony.