30 December 2016

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Village Banking Debtor Commits Suicide

By Gladys Kamakanda

Lilongwe — A 26-year-old man in Lilongwe last Tuesday committed suicide inside his house after failing to settle a K22,000 village banking debt.

Kanengo Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Alfred Chimthere, identified the deceased as Justin Kanthepa from Chimutu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabudula in Lilongwe district.

Chimthere said Kanthepa in June sent his wife to borrow K10,000 from a village bank, popularly known as Bank Mkhonde and that on the fateful day, his total bill had accumulated to K22, 000 because of interest.

He said the deceased, who was a resident of Mtema, was under panic to raise the money and opted to terminate his life as a solution after several attempts by the village bank group members to recoup the cash.

"On Tuesday morning, his close relatives noticed his absence and checked in his bedroom whereupon they found him dead, having hanged himself," Chimthere told Mana.

He said a suicide note was found in one of his pockets, but declined to disclose its contents.

Chimthere said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted an investigation and concluded that there was no foul play.

A postmortem carried out at the Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) confirmed that death was due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, the police are advising the general public to freely visit police formations for guidance and counseling at the Victim Support Unit (VSU) in order to prevent similar deaths.

