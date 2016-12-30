29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Man Stabs Cousin to Death 'Over Empty Beer Bottle'

A Zimbabwean man, 28, is expected to appear in court for allegedly killing his cousin over an empty beer bottle last Friday.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Herbert Ncube stabbed his younger cousin Velile Ncube, 21, with a knife.

The two cousins had just finished slaughtering a cow to celebrate Christmas when they decided to go out and drink beer at a local tuckshop in the central city of Gweru.

A source close to the investigation said that the two had an argument over an empty beer bottle, when two of their friends who had been drinking with them left the tuckshop.

The source said Herbert lured Velile out of the tuckshop before stabbing him on the neck.

The body of the deceased was later discovered by a passer-by early on Saturday morning.

According to All-Africa.com, murder incidents have increased in the southern African country, with police saying in October that the development was "worrying".

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi urged people to solve their disputes amicably.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging members of the public to resolve their disputes amicably without resorting to violence... Parents or guardians are urged to ensure that children are not left alone at water bodies," Nyathi was cited as saying at the time.

Source: News24

