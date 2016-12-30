Malawi: Zomba Councillors Want Mayoral Elections

Deputy Mayor of Zomba city, Davie Maunde has said councillors in the old capital want the mayoral polls to be conducted next months as three of the country's four cities--Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu--will be holding mayoral elections following the expiry of two and a half year terms of office for the incumbents.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho disclosed that there will be no mayoral elections in Zomba City Council (ZCC) as the council agreed that the new mayor should also hold office for two and a half years as she was only elected in September last year.

In September last year, ZCC elected Melia Likoswe Douglas as mayor replacing Joana Ntaja who died barely a year in office.

But Maunde said when former mayor Ntaja died, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development communicated that whoever would replace her "would only serve for the remaining period of the tenure."

But the ministry said the mayor should serve the entire term.

Meanwhile in Mzuzu and incumbent Mayor William Mkandawire of People's Party (PP) and th city's deputy mayor Frazer Chunga have disclosed that they will seek re-election.

Mzuzu will hold elections for the mayor and deputy mayor on January 9 2017.

Three Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillors, Yona Mkandawire, Dennis Moyo and Judith Chiumia are reported to have shown interest.

In Lilongwe, the elections are set for January 5 2017 while Blantyre will go to the polls on January 9.