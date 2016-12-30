Malawi: Tay Grin Scoops Another International Music Award - Chipapapa Gets Watsup TV Recogniton

Malawi's multi-award winning rapper, Tay Grin's song Chipapapa featuring Nigeria's 2Baba, has scooped the Best African Traditional Video award at the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards (WAMVA) 2016.

WatsUp TV, organisers of the awards, on Wednesday announced winners of the maiden edition of the pan African entertainment awards.

Tay Grin is among the 22 winners emerged out of the 170 music acts and video directors who were nominated when the WAMVA 2016 were launched in September. He was the only Malawian act nominated for the awards.

This is the Nyau King's second international music award this year after scooping the Star Award at the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television Arts (BEFFTA) UK Awards in November where he was also competing for the Best International Male African Act. He also bagged two awards at the 2016 UMP Awards, Artist of the Year and Best Music Video - Chipapapa.

This year the awards had 20 categories and for the Best African Traditional Video, the Malawian rapper was facing competition from leading African acts from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda and Rwanda.

Out of the 10 spots in the category, Nigeria had four nominations occupied by Flavour ft. Selebobo - MmegeMmege, YemiAlade - Ferrari, Humblesmith ft. Davido - Osinachi and Timaya ft. Flavour - Money.

Ghana had two nominations taken by 4X4 ft. BukBak - Atongo and BisaKdei - Brother Brother. South Africa has Mzee ft. Rafiti - Salif Keita, Uganda hadKnowelessButera - KoNashize, while Uganda had Navio - Njogereza.

Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz emerged top with three awards; Best African Male Video - Kidogo featuring P-Square, which also scooped Best African Music of the Year and the Best African Collabo Video - Make Me Sing featuring AKA.

WAMVA is an annual award presented by WatsUp TV dedicated to the celebration and honouring of the best in African Music Videos. The awards are meant to boost and encourage the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.

WAMVA creates the best opportunity to judge African Music Videos from various Anglophone and Francophone thereby bridging the gap between the music industries in Africa.

The annual awards ceremony is set to become a legendary trend on the Bloc of honouring African musicians and other industry players across Africa. Nominations and winners are chosen by the general public and a special jury collated from the industry across the continent.

The 2016 winners are expected to storm Ghana next year for a Made In Africa concert, a music festival by WatsUp TV.