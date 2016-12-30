South Africa: Bather Dies After Rip Current Sweeps Him and Girl Out to Sea in Mossel Bay

A bather, who along with a 10-year-old girl was swept out to sea by rip currents at Glentana Beach in Mossel Bay, died on Wednesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl and the man, 41, were related.

In a statement, NSRI Mossel Bay station commander Andre Fraser said that two men from Pretoria had managed to drag the man's body to shore when emergency services arrived on the scene.

"Two friends had gone into the water to assist them, and they had managed to get the 41-year-old man to the beach, while the 10-year-old... is believed to have reached the beach without assistance," Fraser said.

According to Fraser, the man was declared dead on the beach.

"CPR (Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation) efforts were performed... but after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted."

"One of the friends, a 21-year-old Pretoria man, and the 10-year-old female, were transported to hospital, suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms. Both are in stable conditions," he said.

In a separate incident on Monday, a 21-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool on Robben Island in Cape Town while visiting family.

Source: News24