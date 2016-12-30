29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Kenya: Militant Attacks - Kenya Extends Curfew in Border Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Shabelle News
Al-shabaab militants (file photo)

Kenyan authorities have reportedly extended a 12-hour curfew by at least 90 days in the border region of Mandera following recent terror attacks by al-Shabaab militants.

According to Global Times, Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery said the curfew was expected to last until March 28, 2017.

Nkaissery said this would aid Kenyan authorities to "tame terrorists in the region".

The Kenyan government first imposed a 60 days curfew - from dusk until dawn - in Mandera in October.

This was after the al-Shabaab militants killed 12 people at a local hotel

Nkaissery said at the time that the curfew was to begin on October 27 from 18:30 to 06:30, and would end on December 27.

But, the government has since decided to extend the embargo by another 90 days.

Nkaissery said on Wednesday that resident would only be allowed outside of their residents after getting authorisation from relevant deputy county commissioners.

Source: News24

Kenya

Teachers' Union Welcomes 2016 KCSE Outcome

A teachers' union has lauded the cabinet secretary for ensuring credible Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.