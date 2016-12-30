Kenya: Militant Attacks - Kenya Extends Curfew in Border Region

Kenyan authorities have reportedly extended a 12-hour curfew by at least 90 days in the border region of Mandera following recent terror attacks by al-Shabaab militants.

According to Global Times, Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery said the curfew was expected to last until March 28, 2017.

Nkaissery said this would aid Kenyan authorities to "tame terrorists in the region".

The Kenyan government first imposed a 60 days curfew - from dusk until dawn - in Mandera in October.

This was after the al-Shabaab militants killed 12 people at a local hotel

Nkaissery said at the time that the curfew was to begin on October 27 from 18:30 to 06:30, and would end on December 27.

But, the government has since decided to extend the embargo by another 90 days.

Nkaissery said on Wednesday that resident would only be allowed outside of their residents after getting authorisation from relevant deputy county commissioners.

Source: News24