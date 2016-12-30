30 December 2016

Kenya: Reject Corrupt Leaders, Group Urges Kenyans

By Collins Omulo

The National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee (NACCSC) has called on Kenyans not to elect politicians linked to corruption in the 2017 elections.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Thursday, NACCSC vice-chairperson Jessie Mutura urged Kenyans to only elect leaders of integrity who have not been involved in or associated with corruption.

"Corruption is a crime driven by greed and often perpetrated by individuals with low integrity and no regard for the welfare of others.

"Kenyans should, therefore, carefully consider all those offering themselves for elective positions in the coming general elections and only elect leaders of integrity," said Rev Mutura.

She also said leaders should stop politicising and ethnicising corruption and that those involved in graft should face the full force of the law.

She applauded Chief Justice David Maraga's efforts to fight the vice by setting up the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court to expeditiously dispose of corruption cases.

"These greedy individuals should be made to face the law instead of being shielded by either their parties or ethnic groups.

"Kenya's growing economy cannot sustain losses through corruption and time has come for decisive action to be taken to arrest this situation, once and for all," she said.

She said politicians had resorted to using corruption cases to gauge their popularity by trying to outdo each other in unveiling incriminating information aimed at casting their opponents in a negative light with little efforts put into fighting the crime.

For his part, Adan Wachu, a NACCSC member, said the group would continue to work with different stakeholders to implement anti-corruption campaigns to enable citizens to make informed decisions at all times.

"Being a moral issue, corruption can only be fought successfully when all Kenyans embrace and practice the right values and morals.

"The concerted efforts by all institutions will, ultimately, help restore public faith in the fight against corruption."

