30 December 2016

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Why Nigeria Was Chosen for Equatorial Guinea Open's Pre-Qualifiers'

By Christian Okpara

Organisers of the Equatorial Guinea Open Golf Championship have revealed that Nigeria was chosen for the 2017 pre-qualifiers to give more West African players the chance to qualify for the event hosted annually in Mongono.

According to 3E Actuaries' Olawale Opayinka, whose outfit organises the annual tournament, the pre-qualifiers would give professional golfers from Nigeria and other West African countries seeking to compete in the event a window to berth the 72- hole final round.

Aside Nigeria, some other countries, including UAE in the Middle East, will also host the 2017 pre-qualifiers to give players in that zone the chance to qualify for the tournament.

For the UAE pre-qualifiers, the top five finishers will pick all-expenses paid trip to the 3e Actuaries Open, which this year offered a prize $150,000 money.

Explaining the decision to decentralise the pre-qualifiers, Opayinka said: "As we continue to tirelessly grow the professional game here in Equatorial Guinea and our region of Africa, we are thrilled that this year we will be joined by more professional golfers from other regions.

"Our hearts remain wide open to welcome all to Mongomo and we believe it will be a very rewarding experience for those who make it."

