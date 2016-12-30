South Africa: I Owe It All to My Mom, Says Crawford College Top Performer

Kutlwisiso Setlogelo from Crawford North Coast College says her mother is responsible for the seven distinctions and the 84% average she achieved in the 2016 IEB exams.

"My mom is my role model and my mom pushes me to excel. She has made so many sacrifices for me to be here," Setlogelo told News24 on Thursday.

"She worked out an entire schedule for studying, made sure that there was always food in the fridge - healthy food - and it all helped me to stay focused."

Setlogelo said she was planning on following in her mom's footsteps by studying medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in 2017.

Her mother is a psychiatrist.

"When I was a little girl, I used to go the hospital with her and it fascinated me how she worked with the patients and communicated with them. I really just wanted all of them to get better," Setlogelo said.

University protests

According to Setlogelo, protests at universities should be seen as an opportunity.

"I see it as more of a learning process and gaining experience. If I can deal with it, I am prepared for so many other things in life," she said.

Setlogelo believes that the country's issues can be solved if people cared more for each other.

"If there is one piece (of advice) I'd give, (it) is that everyone should calm down, not use hate speech and anger, but to use what we are born with - which is love and kindness," she said.

"Negative things can only lead to negative things."

