30 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: I Owe It All to My Mom, Says Crawford College Top Performer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kutlwisiso Setlogelo from Crawford North Coast College says her mother is responsible for the seven distinctions and the 84% average she achieved in the 2016 IEB exams.

"My mom is my role model and my mom pushes me to excel. She has made so many sacrifices for me to be here," Setlogelo told News24 on Thursday.

"She worked out an entire schedule for studying, made sure that there was always food in the fridge - healthy food - and it all helped me to stay focused."

Setlogelo said she was planning on following in her mom's footsteps by studying medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in 2017.

Her mother is a psychiatrist.

"When I was a little girl, I used to go the hospital with her and it fascinated me how she worked with the patients and communicated with them. I really just wanted all of them to get better," Setlogelo said.

University protests

According to Setlogelo, protests at universities should be seen as an opportunity.

"I see it as more of a learning process and gaining experience. If I can deal with it, I am prepared for so many other things in life," she said.

Setlogelo believes that the country's issues can be solved if people cared more for each other.

"If there is one piece (of advice) I'd give, (it) is that everyone should calm down, not use hate speech and anger, but to use what we are born with - which is love and kindness," she said.

"Negative things can only lead to negative things."

Source: News24

South Africa

Apparent 'Sewage Water' Leaks Onto Sun City Staff's Food

Staff at holiday resort Sun City claim that damaged pipes have resulted in sewage-contaminated water leaking onto food… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.