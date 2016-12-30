Malawi: Admarc Deport Manager and Three Others Arrested for Selling Fake Fertilizers

Ntcheu — Police in Ntcheu last week arrested Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) deport manager, Tony Simoko and three accomplices for selling fake fertilizers and for failing to account for 200 bags of maize.

According to Ntcheu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, the syndicate was unveiled following complaints from some farmers who had bought fertilizers from the deport alleging that the fertilizers were mixed with soil.

"Upon receiving the complaints, police and Admarc's auditors, Saturday invaded the depot where it was established that 181 bags of fertilizer were mixed with soil and 200 bags of maize could not be accounted for," said Chigalu.

He said the tampered bags of fertilizers weighed an average of 40 kilogrammes.

"Some of the farmers who had returned the fake fertilizers were on the same day given the standard fertilizers in exchange of the fake fertilizers," he said.

According to Chigalu it is estimated that the tampered bags of fertilizers and the uncounted for 200 bags of maize were valued at over K6.5 million.

Simoko 38, hails from Balakasi Village Traditional Authority (TA) Mchema in Chiradzulu District while his three accomplices, Charles Kuntoliro 34 is of Lengwere Village, TA Mkanda in Mulanje District, Pindizani Kalikiliki 43 hails from Chikande village, in the area of Senior Chief Makwangwala in Ntcheu and Jonathan Kachokammanja 38 of M,manja Village, TA Ganya in Ntcheu.

The suspects are expected to appear in court to answer the case of theft by servant contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code.