30 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: I Realised the Reality of Life - Matriculant With Asperger's Who Lost His Dad

Tagged:

Related Topics

After losing his father in a tragic murder which should have left him shattered, David Lipshitz was instead driven to excel and be one of the best students at his school.

Lipshitz, from King David High School in Linksfield, bagged five distinctions in this year's IEB matric exams. He also suffers from Asperger's, a disorder which can significantly affect ones social interactions.

"When I lost my father it was the biggest reality check I've ever had. I realised the reality of life," he said.

Lipshitz, known by those who love him as Dovi, said his father was his greatest role model.

"I wanted to be like my dad. I wanted to be a kind-hearted person. To do the best I can in every aspect of my life."

This drive made him push himself a lot harder in his studies, he said.

"It just pushed me to be the best I can be. That's what motivated me to buckle down and to start studying hard."

He excelled in English, History, Hebrew, History, and Life Orientation.

Lipshitz said he viewed Asperger's as strength and not a weakness. The syndrome allowed him to take stock of what he had even more and to "to value friendship and push ahead".

He praised his school for affording him the space and support he needed during his school career.

"It is a magnificent place... The pass rate and the teaching style is phenomenal. I want to say to the next matric [students], take every moment and live it to the fullest. They must embrace what they learn there."

Source: News24

South Africa

Apparent 'Sewage Water' Leaks Onto Sun City Staff's Food

Staff at holiday resort Sun City claim that damaged pipes have resulted in sewage-contaminated water leaking onto food… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.