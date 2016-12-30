South Africa: I Realised the Reality of Life - Matriculant With Asperger's Who Lost His Dad

After losing his father in a tragic murder which should have left him shattered, David Lipshitz was instead driven to excel and be one of the best students at his school.

Lipshitz, from King David High School in Linksfield, bagged five distinctions in this year's IEB matric exams. He also suffers from Asperger's, a disorder which can significantly affect ones social interactions.

"When I lost my father it was the biggest reality check I've ever had. I realised the reality of life," he said.

Lipshitz, known by those who love him as Dovi, said his father was his greatest role model.

"I wanted to be like my dad. I wanted to be a kind-hearted person. To do the best I can in every aspect of my life."

This drive made him push himself a lot harder in his studies, he said.

"It just pushed me to be the best I can be. That's what motivated me to buckle down and to start studying hard."

He excelled in English, History, Hebrew, History, and Life Orientation.

Lipshitz said he viewed Asperger's as strength and not a weakness. The syndrome allowed him to take stock of what he had even more and to "to value friendship and push ahead".

He praised his school for affording him the space and support he needed during his school career.

"It is a magnificent place... The pass rate and the teaching style is phenomenal. I want to say to the next matric [students], take every moment and live it to the fullest. They must embrace what they learn there."

