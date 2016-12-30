Nigeria Beach Soccer Team Ranked 20th in the World

Nigeria beach soccer national team have moved up 10 places to the 20th position in the overall world ranking released by the Beach Soccer World Wide for December 2016.

The Supersand Eagles who were previously ranked 30th in the world rose up thanks to their second place finish at the 2016 African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Lagos which qualified them for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas.

Audu Adamu's men with 756 points are now third in Africa but behind Egypt in the 16th position with 908 points while Senegal are now Africa's best with 1028 points in 12th place in the world.

Morocco moved up five places to 21st place in the World as Madagascar rose up seven spots to 23rd position while Cote d'Ivoire climbed up a spot to 28th place occupying the fourth to sixth positions respectively on the continent.

In the world, Portugal ended up as 2016 world best team ahead of Russia, Brazil, Italy, Iran, Switzerland, Tahiti, Japan, Paraguay and Spain.

The next World ranking will be published in January 2017.