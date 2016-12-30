30 December 2016

This Day (Lagos)

South Africa Airways Celebrates With the Less Privileged

Tagged:

Related Topics

In the spirit of the festive season, South African Airways has demonstrated unusual corporate social responsibility by bringing smiles to the faces of more than 70 Arrows of God Orphanage kids in Lagos.

South African Airways treated the kids to an exclusive movie viewing at the Silverbird Cinemas in Lagos in addition to loads of gifts for each kid and the entire orphanage.

The orphanage kids watched and enjoyed exclusively, 2016 Walt Disney blockbuster animated adventure movie, 'Moana' - a story about a spirited teenager who sails out on a mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest.

During her journey, Moana meets the once mighty demi-god Maui, and together they traversed the open ocean on an action-packed voyage encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds.

The kids enjoyed the movie in company of assorted snacks and drinks provided by South African Airways.

Earlier, as the kids arrived the Silverbird Galleria, Head of Sales and Marketing at South African Airways, Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, alongside other colleagues presented the kids with a model of the new South African Airways A330-300 aircraft recently launched on the Lagos-Johannesburg route.

"We love Nigeria and we love all of you at Arrows of God Orphanage. Take this model of the new aircraft we recently introduced to Nigeria and keep all hopes alive for a prosperous future," Kemi stated.

The kids, who were happy with the South African Airways gesture sang Christmas songs and wishes the South Africa national carrier more prosperous years ahead.

At the end of the movie viewing, South African Airways presented the orphanage with many foodstuff items including a specially designed cake.

Mrs Jessica Otu, a representative from the Arrows of God Orphanage thanked the airline for continuously putting smiles on the faces of the kids of the orphanage.

"From all of us at Arrows of God Orphanage, we want to say a big thank you to South African Airways who have made it an annual priority to always make us smile," Otu explained.

South African Airways had earlier this month introduced a brand new A330-300 aircraft to service the Lagos-Johannesburg route cementing the airline's commitment to the Nigerian market as well as providing Nigerian travellers with excellent travel experience.

South Africa

Pollsmoor Prisoners Unhappy About Transfers to Other Jails

Many Pollsmoor prisoners are unhappy about being transferred from the Western Cape facility following a court ruling to… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.