Ethiopia: Office Working to Bridge Media, Communication Rift

Government Communication Affairs Office said it would devise short and long term strategies to address gaps seen in media and communication practices.

Responding to various questions members of parliaments raised here yesterday, Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho said issues related to ensuring smooth flow of information, principles of balance and fairness in media coverage would be given priority.

According to him, public institutions would build capacity to effectively disseminate accurate information to the general public.

Lack of commitment and limitation in forging coordination with media institutions are problems identified on the side of public relations practitioners, he added.

In the short term, the office planned to train public relations practitioners and media professionals up to post graduate diploma levels aiming to bridge the rift seen in knowledge and skill, he told the House. "Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar and Jimma universities will offer the training."

The Council of Ministers is scrutinizing a regulation which stipulates possible restrictions on classified information, the Minister revealed. This would ensure transparency regarding public's right to access information, he added.

Asked about the role of both public and private media in the creation of national consensus, Dr. Negeri said his office is working with various media outlets and communicators up to the lower echelon to provide latest information regarding mega projects and governance issues.

He further said that the office is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and missions abroad to reach the diaspora community and other interested parties with latest updates on activities at home.