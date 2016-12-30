Ethiopia: Sharing Animal Husbandry Experience

In spite of the fact that Ethiopia has abundant resources of livestock, it has not exploited the prevailing potential due lack of skilled power and proper technology. In spite of some efforts to encourage crossbreeding between local and exotic breeds of almost all domestic livestock, the number of crossbreeds remain to be negligible. Thus, the nation decided to develop Livestock Development Master Plan that helps it to reap the potential of the sector.

Recently, Tanzanian Agricultural Ministry delegations consisting of 12 members who are engaged in animal development held a week long field visit aimed at observing the country's animal husbandry development status, particularly, milk and meat industries, animal fodders, poultry, animal fattening project areas. They have planned to reduplicating best experiences to their country.

The visit was organized by the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the visited areas were chosen considering them as models and the best performing in the sector.

Senior Livestock Development Advisory in ILRI Barry Ira Shapiro said that he participated in developing Livestock Development Master Plan of Ethiopia, a strategy and investment plan for the development, transformation and modernization of the sector. "Now I am working in Tanzania to help the Tanzanian Ministry of Agriculture, to develop a Livestock Master Plan for Tanzania."

He further said that he led a delegation of high level technical and senior officials of Tanzanian Ministry of Agriculture and Fishery to see the experience of Ethiopia in developing the Livestock Development Master Plan. "We are looking dairy, meat production, domestic consumption and the export as well. We are also observing the poultry sector. They came here to observe Ethiopian farms and processing facilitates. The purposes is to add value and want to see what can they learn from the Ethiopian experience. But, not only the success stories but also the challenges. They got the exposure of sharing best experiences and challenges at Elemtu Integrated Milk Industry share company.

"Processing meat and milk products before exporting them is very important, it creates demand. Besides, it is very important to work with farmers, specially for smallholder farmers to help them modernizing their production practices. So farmers can produce more and better quality of milk," Shapiro added.

However, there are challenges in the sector such as lack of well qualified workers, low quality of milk and the like. As milk processing industries are competing with the domestic market and international investors, they have to have highly trained manpower in the milk production and processing, according to him.

Farmers have to engage themselves in keeping the quality of milk processing procedures. Besides, creating market linkage is very important because they have big challenges to get milk processors and feed for dairy animals.

The Elemtu Integrated Milk Industry has been selected as one of the best milk processor in the county. Chairman of Elemtu Board Belachew Hurrissa said the government has paid concreted efforts to encourage the sector. It has carried out awareness creation activities on how to keep the quality of milk and creating market linkages. Hence, some improvements have been observed. Besides, the government encourages foreign investors and it facilitates various conditions like, tax holidays and tax free.

He further said that his factory collects milk from milk providing associations and individuals in modern ways keeping milk's quality. It examines the quality and purity of milk considering its protein, vtamin containts other qualities. It collects thousand liters of milk per day. Apart from milk processing, it supplies cheese, butter, yogurt and ice cream, he said.

He further said that there are over 30 milk processing factories in the country. However, it is difficult to say that all are working with their full potential to the desired size.

Ethiopia has a huge number of cattle, sheep, goats, camels, poultry and other species. But compared to its potential, the sector has been contributing very little for the country's economic development. In order to exploit the potential of the sector, the nation has set the Livestock Development Master Plan aligned with GTP-II goals to make the country better beneficiary, he said.

Tanzanian Agricultural Ministry delegations team leader Dr. Mary Meshingona said that Ethiopia has registerd a rapid econmic devloment. "We have visted various farm and millk processing and animal fattening porjects. We learned useful experances that will help us."

According to sources, livestock is one of the most important sectors for Tanzania's national economy and society. With over 50 percent of households engaged in livestock keeping, the sector provides a diverse array of benefits from nutrition, health, social cohesion and gender equality to rural incomes and natural resource conservation. The large number of livestock in the country offers excellent investment opportunities with potential to contribute substantially to economic growth and rural development. As such it is imperative that livestock sector development features prominently in all major national agricultural and rural development initiatives and strategies.

The majority of Tanzanian rural households engage in agricultural crop and livestock rearing. Consequently, the synergies between crop and livestock production systems should be highlighted and encouraged in national comprehensive agricultural development strategies. Livestock sector, unlike crop agriculture, offers a diverse array household benefits from wealth storage, social stature, drought, consumption, manure and energy needs.

Therefore, livestock sector is often of high importance in the design of any effective rural development strategies. These important synergies of livestock sectors with crop agriculture and rural development are to be explicitly institutionalized in national agricultural, economic and rural development plans and strategies. Hence, it is proper that the local and international investors ought to pay attention to the sector with the aim of exploiting the prevailing potential.