Ethiopia: Favouring Emerging States With Education

"One of the public universities the Ethiopian Civil Service University (ECSU) was established in 1995 with the purpose of building the capacity of public servants or the public service. The university was singled out winner of 'Better management, better public service in 2013. The university was offered this award from the United Nations (UN) being a second place winner for community gender based delivery of public services category at the event held in Manama, Bahrain.

"This time the university is giving education opportunities to public servants countrywide. ECSU gives due attention to improving the execution capacity of civil servants from emerging states. Parallel to its services to other states, it helps them to be competitive, to catch up and keep pace with other states of the country. The university also gives priority to increasing the management capacity of students through providing short and long term theoretical and practical training."

The aforementioned excerpt is quoted from the interview of University Public Relations Director Wondimu Moges. He said that the university is playing a commendable role in supporting and promoting the education participation of the four emerging states - Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella and Ethiopian Somali.

The university was established following the toppling of the previous military regime and the advent of democracy. Currently, it is engaged in enhancing civil servants' capacity. Its remarkable role in the area is winning it fame.

According to him, the award initiates ECSU to further gender mainstreaming, pave ways for expanding training mechanisms and become a centre of excellence in the delivery of modern management education. This award was given to the university during the annual marking day of International Public Service Day with the conveyance of huge sector actors.

Statistics from the university shows the remarkable progress in the number of graduates from emerging states year after year. The university continuous promoting capacity building work in the country through short term training, regular programme and special admission for female.

The university has pressed ahead with its role of enhancing capacity building nationwide. ECSU graduated its first batch students in 1998.

For instance, according to ECSU's 2015 statistics, in the consecutive academic years starting from 1998 the total number of graduated personnel hailing from emerging states is 2,253, out of which 248 are females.

In addition to this, the statistics shows that the university renders a short term theoretical and practical training to more than 28,900 civil servants drawn from federal and state organizations.

Out of the four emerging states, the number of students that graduated from Afar State stands out. The credit for this goes to the state's active participation in the education sector. According to the 2015 statistics, the number of ECSUS's graduates from the state was 776. Gambella, Benshangul-Gumuz, and the Ethio-Somali states tag along with six hundred twenty four, four hundred seventy four and three hundred seventy nine students respectively.

The basic precondition to maintain an integrated good governance in a given country rely on having well trained human power that serves the public properly keeping the good principles of ethics. Above all, despite the size of an institution, employees experience, knowledge backed by education and practical capacity is fundamental to ensure sustained socio-economic progress.

Hussien Ahimed is a second year postgraduate student from the Ethio-Somali State. He studies leadership and good governance. He said that "I am grateful for the education opportunity accorded to me! It will improve my leadership capacity."

"Before joining ECSU I was a staff member of Jigjiga Health Science College. I was working in management division. It was from Makalle University I received my BA in 2009. So joining this Civil Service University gives me the opportunity of gaining leadership skills both theoretically and practically. Ethiopian Somali and the other emerging states practice pastoral and semi-pastoral economic activity oriented tasks and the state's participation in education sector was that prominent in the past."

He emphasized that the number of emerging state's students is showing a remarkable increment. This year the number of the state students reaches to more than 20 in leadership and good governance department. Last year 13 students from the Ethiopian Somali State had graduated with MA.

He lauded ECSU's move in addressing the demand of education countrywide. The university's management and the education quality create motivation in the nation's endeavours of generating competitive and effective human power.

Another university student Bol Puoch from Gambella State is a second year postgraduate student from environmental and climate change management department. Before joining the university he was working at Gambella Water and Irrigation Bureau as an environmental and climate change unit coordinator.

For example during the Derg regime the educational status of members of the ethnic group rarely exceeded diploma and high school certificates. "During the past regimes the state's education participation was said to be nothing else. During the military regime the number of diploma holders was not more than ten and degree holders were below five. But now thanks to the incumbent in the state's administrative machinery a huge number of Ph.D., MA , BA and diploma holders are serving the state in different professions and position!"

The university gives integrated training for fresh students up on joining the campus. This contributes to the competence of students. From Gambella State, more than 40 students have joined the university to enrol in environment and climate change management department. In other departments too the involvement of such students is increasing from time to time.

Comparing the blink past to the current, he elaborated that "Previously female's education participation was unthinkable where as currently females become the main actors in the sector. In the state the education coverage is enhanced. Following this, close by children get the opportunity and access to education at a ripe age for learning.

To sum up, even if the university is doing its level best regarding encouraging emerging states education participation still the total number of female students from the emerging states shows too little progress. Here, regarding promoting the participation of female entrants from emerging states, the university is expected to work more. A through research should be done to single out the reason behind the number.

University Public Relations Director Wondimu Moges noted that to increase the number of female students, the university sets a new platform that places special focus on gender mainstreaming. Hopefully this will fill the gender gap in enrolment.