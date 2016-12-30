Nigeria: Army Dismisses Latest Boko Haram Video As Propaganda

Abuja, Jos, Maiduguri — The Nigeria Army has dismissed a video purportedly released by Boko Haram terrorists as mere propaganda, saying all known stronghold of the terrorists have been wiped out.

A video released by the insurgents' factional leader Abubakar Shekau had earlier yesterday, shown the wanted man saying in Arabic and Hausa that "We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree. You should not be telling lies to the people," Shekau, flanked by two masked fighters, said in the 25 minutes video.

But a statement issued yesterday evening by the acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman said the video showing the purported leader of the sect "making spurious claims" was another propaganda gimmick by the terrorists to cause fear in some Nigeria's and remain relevant.

Usman said efforts are being made by the authorities to subject the video to forensic analysis to ascertain some variables, even as "concerted effort in clearing the last vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing."

Borno State yesterday said it lost property worth about N2.9 trillion to insurgents' terror activities since 2009.

Special Assistant to Governor Kashim Shettima on Media and Public Affairs, Isa Umar Gusau said yesterday in Maiduguri that 956,453 houses were destroyed in 27 local government areas, representing 30 per cent of houses destroyed property.

He however, said the mood in the state was that of renewed hope, with the military's recent success in capturing Sambisa Forest.

Gusau also said the governor and his wife were working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of the remaining Chibok girls. "Any true parent will hardly give up on a missing child."

In a related development, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Rogers Nicholas said yesterday that his team possessed enough logistics to apprehend fleeing Boko Haram insurgents whenever they appear in Plateau State.