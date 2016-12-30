29 December 2016

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mayorkun Wins Headies' 'Rookie of the Year' Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idoko Salihu

Davido Music World act, Mayorkun, has won the highly coveted Rookie of the Year awards at the 2016 Headies.

The budding act who came into limelight with his thought-provoking single, "Eleko" swiftly won the hearts of music lovers around Nigeria.

According to the organisers of the award, Mayorkun amassed the highest votes ahead of label mate, Dremo, Chocolate City act, Dice Ailes, Terry Apala and Mz Kiss.

They organisers also explained that the winner of this category was not announced on the night of the award because the artistes gave their opening performance late.

The announcement of his victory was announced via Headies' Instagram handle.

"DMW artiste, @iammayorkunWins The Headies 2016 'Rookie of the Year' -

"The Headies Secretariat today announced DMW artiste, Mayorkun, as Winner of the 2016 Rookie of the Year Category of the Headies 2016.

"This year's edition has @dice_ailes@dremoapg@iammayorkun @terry_apalaand @officialmzkissas nominees.

"After entries of votes from the public,@iammayorkun amassed the highest number of votes, followed by his Label mate,@dremoapg as first runner-up and Chocolate City act, @dice_ailes coming third.

"Winner of this category was not announced at the awards because the nominees were late for their opening performances and we had to move swiftly to other scheduled programs."

Nigeria

Kano State Police Arrest 570 Rapists in One Year

No fewer than 570 suspected rapists were arrested by the Kano State Police Command in the 2016 the State Police… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.