Nigeria: Mayorkun Wins Headies' 'Rookie of the Year' Award

Davido Music World act, Mayorkun, has won the highly coveted Rookie of the Year awards at the 2016 Headies.

The budding act who came into limelight with his thought-provoking single, "Eleko" swiftly won the hearts of music lovers around Nigeria.

According to the organisers of the award, Mayorkun amassed the highest votes ahead of label mate, Dremo, Chocolate City act, Dice Ailes, Terry Apala and Mz Kiss.

They organisers also explained that the winner of this category was not announced on the night of the award because the artistes gave their opening performance late.

The announcement of his victory was announced via Headies' Instagram handle.

"DMW artiste, @iammayorkunWins The Headies 2016 'Rookie of the Year' -

"The Headies Secretariat today announced DMW artiste, Mayorkun, as Winner of the 2016 Rookie of the Year Category of the Headies 2016.

"This year's edition has @dice_ailes@dremoapg@iammayorkun @terry_apalaand @officialmzkissas nominees.

"After entries of votes from the public,@iammayorkun amassed the highest number of votes, followed by his Label mate,@dremoapg as first runner-up and Chocolate City act, @dice_ailes coming third.

"Winner of this category was not announced at the awards because the nominees were late for their opening performances and we had to move swiftly to other scheduled programs."