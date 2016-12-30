Gambia: UN Chief Congratulates President-Elect Adam Barrow

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today called Adam Barrow, the President-elect of Gambia, to congratulate him on his electoral victory and to reiterate the commitment of the United Nations to support a peaceful, timely, and orderly transfer of power.

In a readout of the phone call issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Ban said that the UN welcomed and fully supported the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on 17 December to support the safety of the president-elect.

The UN Security Council and the African Union have also expressed such support and have acknowledged Mr. Barrow as the President-elect after he defeated President Yahya Jammeh in elections on 1 December.

Mr. Ban encouraged President-elect Barrow to urge his supporters to show restraint and not resort to violence. He emphasized that the UN would support the will of the people in their election of Mr. Barrow as well as the future Government's in efforts to promote democracy and sustainable development for the country.

Despite efforts to reach President Yahya Jammeh by phone, the Secretary-General has not yet been able to speak with him, according to the note.