29 December 2016

UN News Service

Gambia: UN Chief Congratulates President-Elect Adam Barrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today called Adam Barrow, the President-elect of Gambia, to congratulate him on his electoral victory and to reiterate the commitment of the United Nations to support a peaceful, timely, and orderly transfer of power.

In a readout of the phone call issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Ban said that the UN welcomed and fully supported the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on 17 December to support the safety of the president-elect.

The UN Security Council and the African Union have also expressed such support and have acknowledged Mr. Barrow as the President-elect after he defeated President Yahya Jammeh in elections on 1 December.

Mr. Ban encouraged President-elect Barrow to urge his supporters to show restraint and not resort to violence. He emphasized that the UN would support the will of the people in their election of Mr. Barrow as well as the future Government's in efforts to promote democracy and sustainable development for the country.

Despite efforts to reach President Yahya Jammeh by phone, the Secretary-General has not yet been able to speak with him, according to the note.

Gambia

President Elect Assures Free Speech

President-elect Adama Barrow has assured the Gambian people that his government will be tolerant and will guarantee… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.