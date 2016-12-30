Nigeria: Buhari Fighting Corruption With Clear Strategy - Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government said it has recovered 40 brand new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from a retired Permanent Secretary as part of strategy adopted in the ongoing anti-corruption fight.

A statement by Segun Adeyemi, aide to the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the former Permanent Secretary single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office. The statement did not name the retired top civil servant.

The minister also said President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting corruption with a clear strategy saying "federal government is not just fixated on prosecution alone but also aimed at taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive, thereby is being guided by a well-articulated strategy which has proven to be effective contrary to the misconception in certain quarters that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy."

Mohammed said to further strengthen the anti-corruption drive in the public service, government will soon introduce electronic asset declaration system "to facilitate compliance and also to search and retrieve data on the assets of public officers."

He listed the strict enforcement of the Treasury Singles Account (TSA), which has largely reduced the diversion of government funds into various secret accounts, and the constant fishing out of ghost workers in the public service, which many states are now adopting, as some of the preventive measures against corruption.

In addition, Lai said, the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption is working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators generally.