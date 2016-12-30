30 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Fighting Corruption With Clear Strategy - Lai Mohammed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Latifat Opoola

The Federal Government said it has recovered 40 brand new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from a retired Permanent Secretary as part of strategy adopted in the ongoing anti-corruption fight.

A statement by Segun Adeyemi, aide to the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the former Permanent Secretary single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office. The statement did not name the retired top civil servant.

The minister also said President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting corruption with a clear strategy saying "federal government is not just fixated on prosecution alone but also aimed at taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive, thereby is being guided by a well-articulated strategy which has proven to be effective contrary to the misconception in certain quarters that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy."

Mohammed said to further strengthen the anti-corruption drive in the public service, government will soon introduce electronic asset declaration system "to facilitate compliance and also to search and retrieve data on the assets of public officers."

He listed the strict enforcement of the Treasury Singles Account (TSA), which has largely reduced the diversion of government funds into various secret accounts, and the constant fishing out of ghost workers in the public service, which many states are now adopting, as some of the preventive measures against corruption.

In addition, Lai said, the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption is working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators generally.

Nigeria

Kano State Police Arrest 570 Rapists in One Year

No fewer than 570 suspected rapists were arrested by the Kano State Police Command in the 2016 the State Police… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.