Sudan: More Die of Diarrhoea in Eastern Sudan

Port Sudan/Wad Madani — The current outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea has claimed at least three more lives in Red Sea State, while the 44 infections have been confirmed in El Gezira.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that on Wednesday, at least three people died at Jebeit hospital in Red Sea State, with "dozens more infected". He referred to the weakness of medical services provided to patients, deterioration of the environment, and a shortage of doctors.

Power cuts

Hashim said that the influx of patients from rural hospitals and clinics is causing severe overcrowding at the Port Sudan hospital. This has resulted in the d deterioration of the hospital environment and continuous power cuts.

On Thursday in El Gezira state Minister, Imad Eljack, confirmed that 44 people have been infected in the state. The minister said that most of these cases are in Wed Madani and a number of other localities.

He announced that there are four teams in Wad Madani locality working to distribute antibiotics and chlorination of drinking water, as well as distributing brochures and pamphlets to schools and boarding houses.

El Gezira

On Wednesday a source working in the health field of Wad Madani told Radio Dabanga that at least 16 people have died in El Gezira state.

He said the doctors have been banned from talking about the disease, and that the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has confiscated water samples taken from the Mayo area which were to be sent to Quality Laboratory in Wad Madani to check whether the water is safe to drink.