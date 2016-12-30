South Africa: Prank 'Cop Van for Sale' Ad Goes Viral

A witty repartee between police officers and a Cape Town motorcycle dealership has gone viral on Facebook.

And it shows that, while police officers aren't necessarily associated with jokes, the long arm of the law can easily reach out and humorously deal with a practical joke.

The banter began when a sales manager from Harley Davidson at Tyger Valley posted a Christmas special, "selling" a police vehicle which had been parked outside the storefront.

Included on the managers list of highlights on the printed advert was a steel canopy, flashy lights, and he noted that it had had only "one lady owner".

Special features included the unique paint job - "park where you want stripes and badges" - which enabled the driver to "park where you want" - and expressly stated the rev limiter had only been hit once.

By all accounts the Ford Ranger "Interceptor" was a steal at just under R170 000.

In a swift riposte, the police wrote back to the dealership, thanking them for the light-hearted advertisement of state property.

"It shows us that our presence was noticed and appreciated by the public during the festive season, where we endeavoured to keep the public safe while shopping (including people by Harley's)," the missive read.

The quick-witted cop author said of the rev limiter jibe: "That is still once more than a Harley Davidson."

The dealership then posted the exchange on their Facebook page.

A post about the exchange said: "On Christmas Eve, our sales manager, Charl, posted a joke about selling a Police bakkie that was parked outside our dealership... Today we received the most hilarious response!! Take a look below. Thank you Bellville SAPS for making our day and for keeping us safe over the festive period!"

Source: News24