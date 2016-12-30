30 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Prank 'Cop Van for Sale' Ad Goes Viral

Tagged:

Related Topics

A witty repartee between police officers and a Cape Town motorcycle dealership has gone viral on Facebook.

And it shows that, while police officers aren't necessarily associated with jokes, the long arm of the law can easily reach out and humorously deal with a practical joke.

The banter began when a sales manager from Harley Davidson at Tyger Valley posted a Christmas special, "selling" a police vehicle which had been parked outside the storefront.

Included on the managers list of highlights on the printed advert was a steel canopy, flashy lights, and he noted that it had had only "one lady owner".

Special features included the unique paint job - "park where you want stripes and badges" - which enabled the driver to "park where you want" - and expressly stated the rev limiter had only been hit once.

By all accounts the Ford Ranger "Interceptor" was a steal at just under R170 000.

In a swift riposte, the police wrote back to the dealership, thanking them for the light-hearted advertisement of state property.

"It shows us that our presence was noticed and appreciated by the public during the festive season, where we endeavoured to keep the public safe while shopping (including people by Harley's)," the missive read.

The quick-witted cop author said of the rev limiter jibe: "That is still once more than a Harley Davidson."

The dealership then posted the exchange on their Facebook page.

A post about the exchange said: "On Christmas Eve, our sales manager, Charl, posted a joke about selling a Police bakkie that was parked outside our dealership... Today we received the most hilarious response!! Take a look below. Thank you Bellville SAPS for making our day and for keeping us safe over the festive period!"

Source: News24

South Africa

Apparent 'Sewage Water' Leaks Onto Sun City Staff's Food

Staff at holiday resort Sun City claim that damaged pipes have resulted in sewage-contaminated water leaking onto food… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.