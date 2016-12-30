Kenya: Residents Block Highway, Call for Stop to Pollution

Residents in Kisumu blocked the highway protesting against pollution of a local river.

The residents of Nyamasaria in Kisumu East sub-county blocked Kisumu-Nairobi highway causing traffic snarl up.

They said Kibos Sugar Company is emitting effluent into River Nyamasaria, claims that company director Raju Sign has denied.

"The whole of December we have not been operational because of maintenance and it is wrong for somebody to accuse us of emitting raw effluent into the river," Mr Sign said.

Kisumu East politician Mr John Anditi said the firm should not contaminate the water body because it is relied upon by the residents.

"Our people entirely rely on this river for domestic purposes and it is unfortunate it has been heavily polluted by raw effluent," he said.

Mr Anditi called on the Health Ministry and other relevant authorities to arrest the situation.

Eunice Owino, a resident, said it is wrong for the local leadership to allow the firm and a local hotel to release raw effluent into the river.

"Women and children who rely on the river have fallen ill due to poor hygiene caused by the raw effluent discharged into the river...," Ms Owino said.

Kisumu East Deputy County Commissioner Josephine Ouko and her deputy Lilian Itibo arrived at the scene and called for calmness.