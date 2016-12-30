Kenya: Teachers' Union Welcomes 2016 KCSE Outcome

A teachers' union has lauded the cabinet secretary for ensuring credible Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Meru Central secretary Caxton Miungi welcomed the results but also prodded education stakeholders to look into the drop in performance nationally.

"The results are a clear picture of what has been happening in our schools in the past. We have to ask ourselves tough questions on why there is a very big drop in the number of As," Mr Miungi said.

His counterpart from Nyambene, Julius Taitumu, said the outcome is an indication that Dr Fred Matiang'i is striving to run a clean industry by stanching exam irregularities.

"When we said that the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) should be cleaned of cartels, we were not lying.

"The high number of As some schools were getting were not tenable. This year's results will unmask the beneficiaries of the exam cheating cartels," Mr Taitumu said.

In the 2015 KCSE, Meru County was among the three counties with the highest number of exam centres involved in irregularities.

Others were Makueni (22), Nairobi (20) and Meru (18).