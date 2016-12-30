Nigeria: Army Dismisses Shekau's Video As Propaganda

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a new video released yesterday by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau describing it 'as mere propaganda'.

In a statement yesterday, Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman said "the attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram from an undisclosed location showing its purported leader, making spurious claims."

Shekau had earlier yesterday appeared in video in which he refuted claims that the group has been crushed and routed out of its Sambisa forest stronghold by the Nigerian Army.

Shekau said: "We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree."

He added that: "You should not be telling lies to the people."

"If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?" he asked.

He added that: "The war is not over yet. There is still more."

However, the Army through its spokesman said: "While effort is ongoing to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest."

He added that: "We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant."

"Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing," he stated.

Usman noted that troops deployed in various parts of the North-east have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram with a view to bring them to justice.

He enjoined the public to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious and report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies.