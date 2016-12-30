Africa: 'Start Preparation for All Africa Games, C'wealth Youth Games Now'

Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) president, Engr Habu Gumel has called on the various sports federations in the country to start preparation for the All Africa Youth Games in 2018, Commonwealth Youth Games in 2019 and the All Africa Games in 2019.

Gumel, who spoke at the NOC Annual General Meeting in Abuja, said there was need for the country to imbibe the culture of early preparations for major international sports competitions so as to enhance successful participation.

According to him, the committee used the event to re-evaluate the performance of the nation's sport through the various sport associations and plan for the packed 2017, 2018 and 2019 calendars.

"All the games - the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2019, All Africa Youth Games in 2018, and the All Africa Games in 2019 amongst others must be prepared for from now. We must have a long-term plan, to prevent scurrying around confused when the games are near.

"I was in Tokyo and discovered that more than 40 mini-Olympic villages were in place, with prospective hosts inspecting the facilities.

"We will visit Tokyo in January to go make our own arrangements; we will not wait for 2020.

"We are not working alone; the Ministry of Youth & Sport Development is with us and is getting detailed reports on what we are doing, so that they can give us all the support. Also, the sport federations are being carried along."

Gumel also called on corporate organisations to support the nation's sport initiatives, so as to ensure that Team Nigeria performs excellent at all international meets.

"They need to give us all the support they can to cushion the effort the government is making. This is the truth," Gumel added.

On the forthcoming elections into the various sports federations, Gumel said the NOC would do all it could to ensure that in-fighting are kept at lowest ebb so that it does not negatively affect the activities line up for 2017 and beyond so that Nigeria will perform better in the coming year.

"We will apply logic and diplomacy as civilized people and everything will be fine. We must do better in the coming years than we did in 2016," he assured.