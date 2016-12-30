Nigeria: Athletics in Nigeria Has Developed Despite... - Udo-Obong

Ex-Olympian Enefiok Udo-Obong has cautioned all those criticising the programmes of the by Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the performance of Nigerian athletes in the outgoing year, insisting that the country's athletics has achieved development in the last eight years.

Udo-Obong inspired the country's 4×400 relay team to a first ever gold medal in relay at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

The quartet which also included late Sunday Bada, Clement Chukwu and Jude Monye initially finished in the second position behind the United States of America, but were declared the winners of the race after the International Olympic Committee stripped the US team of their medal as a result of drug-related offences.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in Abuja yesterday, Udo-Obong said though the progress made has been beclouded by the failure of Nigerian athletes to win medals at international events, particularly the last Olympic Games in Rio.

He also noted that one of the greatest challenges of the sport in the country was poor funding, occasioned by lack of sponsorship.

"If you are a follower of athletics, you will know that in the last eight years, Nigeria has participated in every athletics competition, junior, senior and elite meets on the continent and in the world.

"One of the greatest plus for the administrators of athletics in Nigeria is that they sent out representatives to every athletics meet in the last eight years.

"Yes, there were issues with funding over the years, either through loss of sponsorship of total loss of government subvention, but that would not be right to say that athletics has not done well over the last eight years, that would be harsh. The development is there, but it is gradual. No one gets to a worthwhile destination in a hurry," he noted.

Udo-Obong, who now runs elite fitness programmes in Lagos, amongst a number of things, explained that not all retired athletes would be able to groom young talents as expected of them.

He stated that he floated the Udo-Obong Foundation to give young children who show promise in the athletics academic scholarship so as to help them do practise sport and while chasing education.