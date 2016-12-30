30 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Health Ministry Seeks N35 Billion for Trauma Centres

By Judd-Leonard Okafor

The federal ministry of health is committing some N12billion, out of N35bn required to create seven specialised trauma and cancer centres in select teaching hospitals across the country.

In a Media briefing in Abuja, health minister Isaac Adewole said work to site a trauma centre in each geopolitical zone would start in 2017, after two already at National Hospital, Abuja and the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

"I picked Maiduguri in the North-East, ABUTH in the North-West, National Hospital, UNTH in the South-East, UBTH, UCH Ibadan and UITH Ilorin and I said in 2017, I will start with them."

Each is estimated to cost N5bn and is part of evolution of what you can call an upgrade in the system," Adewole said.

The minister said "The issue of trauma centre is not complex, but it is also not simple. We want to ensure that each of our hospitals has a trauma centre no matter how small."

He announced the health ministry was working on a trauma policy to guide how emergencies are handled.

