Kenya: Leaders Fail to Abstain From Politicking at John Keen Funeral

Various leaders and ordinary citizens paid their respects to veteran politician John Keen at his funeral.

Although one of the requirements was there to be no politicking at the ceremony, politicians however attacked the government.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale accused the ruling Jubilee government of trying to change election laws (Election Laws (amendment) Bill) so as to rule forever.

"The bill is in the House for discussion and as Senate we shall oppose it. Inside that amendment is an attempt to allow some people to rule over other people ad infinitum," he said.

Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchore, for instance, decried how the appointment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman was conducted.

"One of the candidates for chairman scored more than 80 per cent, the other scored lower," he said adding, "the results of the interviews must be made public and reason given why number two was chosen over number one".

Some of the leaders in attendance are Cord principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Interior Security Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery.

It rained in the morning, a sign many took to mean that the heavens had accepted the fallen hero.